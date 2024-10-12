Iran calls Israeli strike on hospital ‘a war crime’

“The attack by the Zionist regime on the 56-bed field hospital of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria along with its medicine warehouse on October 9, 2024, and setting it on fire, while creating a serious obstacle to the provision of humanitarian services, is considered a war crime,” Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Friday.

“It is also considered a violation of the principles and rules of international humanitarian law contained in the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the customary international humanitarian rules, which absolutely prohibit any attack on civilian places and centers, especially medical centers and hospitals,” he stated.

The Israeli strike on Iran's field hospital on Wednesday destroyed ambulances and all medical equipment inside the facility.

The hospital was established to aid Lebanese displaced people on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The hospital housed food supplies, medical equipment, and medicines.

The hospital was marked with the flag and symbols of the Red Crescent. The ambulances, the field hospital, and all the hospital's supplies were destroyed in the attack by Israel.

Since the start of the offensive on October 7 last year Israeli occupation forces have particularly targeted Gaza's education and health sectors. It has bombed most of the hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities.

Despite the UN Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli regime continues its genocidal war against the Palestinian people trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip, aiming for the complete eradication of its people.

AMK/PressTV