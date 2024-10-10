5 medical staff among 10 killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

The emergency medical service said in a statement that its workers were killed as the Israeli aggression targeted their center in Derdghaya town of the Tyre district on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

The statement said the victims were “on duty” at the center and ready to respond to emergency calls when the strike hit.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health condemned the attack in a post on its X social media account, saying Israel was guilty of targeting “rescue and ambulance crews (and) disregarding international laws, norms and humanitarian conventions.”

The ministry also reported that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Wardaniyeh in the same district claimed the lives of five people and injured 12 others, falling short of specifying the severity of their injuries.

The ministry added that the “remains of other victims are being identified through DNA testing.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has on multiple occasions warned against the Israeli killing of paramedics or civil workers in Lebanon, which has been under the regime’s attacks since last October.

At least 100 medical staffers have been killed in Lebanon in the past year, the majority of them in the past two weeks alone.

MNA