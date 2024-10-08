Over 500 Palestinian athletes killed by Israeli war in Gaza

Since Israel's assault on Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 500 athletes, referees, and sports officials have been killed, including nearly 300 football players, many of whom were children and members of sports academies, Anadolu Agency reported.

Local health authorities report that the death toll has reached nearly 42,000, with most of the victims being women and children, while over 97,100 others have been injured.

The Israeli offensive has severely impacted Palestinian sports, claiming the lives of numerous coaches, referees, and athletes, including children.

One of the first prominent casualties was Hani Al-Masdar, coach of the Palestine Olympic Football Team, who was killed during Israeli airstrikes in January. In April, three young footballers from Al-Wahda Academy in Gaza were killed in attacks on Deir al-Balah.

In June, three Al-Ahli Gaza footballers—Ahmad Abu al-Atta, Anas Iqilan, and Muhammad Barakat—were killed. Barakat, the team’s captain, was fondly known as "The Legend of Khan Younis" for his longtime dedication to the Khan Younis Youth Club.

Palestine's first Olympic runner, Majed Abu Maraheel, passed away in July due to kidney failure, a result of power cuts caused by the ongoing bombings. Hani Mesmeh, a FIFA international referee from Palestine, was also killed during the June airstrikes.

On Nov. 14, 2023, Palestinian volleyball players Hassan Zuaiter and Ibrahim Qassi'a were killed in a bombing at the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The Israeli offensive has decimated nearly 90% of sports infrastructure in Gaza, with stadiums, training facilities, and gymnasiums either bombed, burned, or bulldozed. In some cases, football fields have been repurposed as makeshift cemeteries.

In January 2024, footage surfaced showing Israeli forces using Yarmouk Stadium as a temporary detention center for Palestinian prisoners.

In April, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) filed a petition with FIFA, calling for Israel's suspension and sanctions over violations of human rights and humanitarian law in Gaza. By September, an independent legal assessment supported the PFA’s request, recommending punitive measures against the Israel Football Association.

Last week, FIFA's Council agreed to the PFA’s petition and initiated an investigation into Israel’s alleged human rights violations.

MNA