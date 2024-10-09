Beijing to host Iran-China Friendship Association meeting

The 10-member Iranian delegation consisting of the president and first vice president of the association, a group of members of the Board of Directors and heads of some of six-group committees of the association will participate in the 15th joint meeting of Iran-China Friendship Associations.

The 14th joint meeting of Annual Iran-China Friendship Associations was held in Tehran last year (2023).

Also, Chairman of Iran-China Friendship Association Alaeddin Boroujerdi and First Vice Chairman of the association Mehdi Nadi will attend the international conference on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China Friendship Association with other countries which will be held on Friday October 11 in the presence of a group of high-ranking officials of the People's Republic of China.

During this trip, members of Iran-China Friendship Association delegation will also meet with Iranian Ambassador to Beijing Mohsen Bakhtiar at the venue of the Iranian Embassy.

During their trip to Guangzhou, members of Iran-China Friendship Association delegation will meet and hold talk with the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this city.

