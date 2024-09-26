Iran, China accentuate expanding coop. in energy sector

Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi met and held talks with Deputy Head of China’s National Energy Administration Hongsun in Moscow on Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting of energy ministers of BRICS member states.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for the development of bilateral relations in the energy sector, modern technologies and smarting the energy production chain.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali also attended the meeting.

Earlier in this day, Iran’s minister of energy proposed that Russia’s power grid is connected to that of Saudi Arabia and the UAE via Iran in order to help protect the environment and promote security at the regional level, and also further develop cooperation among the four countries which are all members of the BRICS group.

He said that Iran has an important geoeconomic position as it shares sea and land borders with 15 countries, while it connects a key part of international transit corridors leading to the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf as well as Caucasus and Central Asian regions, with high security and at low economic costs.

The meeting of energy ministers of the BRICS countries kicked off on Thursday on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week International Forum.

The energy ministers and officials of BRICS member countries, including Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates attended the meeting.

