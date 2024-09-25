Iran-China to hold Joint Economic Cooperation Commission

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Abdolnasser Hemmati will hold talks with Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

In addition to the issues related to the cooperation between the two countries on the mutual interest, the two sides will hold talks on the most important issues regarding bilateral relations especially follow-up of the results of the agreements previously inked between the two countries.

The finance ministers of the two countries emphasized that Tehran and Beijing have put the implementation of the comprehensive long-term strategic plan of the two countries on their agenda.

MA/TSN