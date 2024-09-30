Iran, China navy Cmdr. discuss boosting maritime relations

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Hu Zhongming in China.

In this trip, along with the development of maritime diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the promotion of maritime relations between the two countries in the fields of education, holding bilateral and multilateral exercises will be discussed, and it will be planned for joint maritime patrols to ensure the security of shipping lines and to deal with terrorism and organized crimes.

