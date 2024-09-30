  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2024, 9:31 AM

Iran, China navy Cmdr. discuss boosting maritime relations

Iran, China navy Cmdr. discuss boosting maritime relations

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani met with his Chinese counterpart, discussing the promotion of maritime relations between the two countries.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Hu Zhongming in China.

In this trip, along with the development of maritime diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the promotion of maritime relations between the two countries in the fields of education, holding bilateral and multilateral exercises will be discussed, and it will be planned for joint maritime patrols to ensure the security of shipping lines and to deal with terrorism and organized crimes.

SD/6240589

News ID 222104

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News