US base in Syria's Deir ez-Zur comes under attack

According to the reports, the US base was targeted with a barrage of rockets early on Wednesday.

The reports added that several explosions were heard from inside the US base following the rocket attack.

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

