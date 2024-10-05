  1. World
Oct 5, 2024, 7:00 AM

US base in Syria comes under missile, drone attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The illegal military base of the United States in Syria's Deir ez-Zur was targeted with drones and missiles.

Arab sources reported that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the US base in Syria's Deir ez-Zur near the Koniko field.

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

