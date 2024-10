Chennai International Film Festiva will be held from 4 to 10 October in the city of Chennai, India.

So far, "Wood" has participated in film festivals in Italy, France and the US.

The short documentary film has been directed by Morteza Payeshenas.

The 3-minute short documentary has already attended the Très Court International Film Festival in France, the LAMPA International Film Festiva in Russia and the Arlington International Film Festival in the US.

RHM