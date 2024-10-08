Russian, Chinese warships practice tasks in Asia-Pacific

"In the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean, warships of the Russian and Chinese Navies practiced anti-submarine warfare as part of a joint patrol. The detachment practiced joint maneuvering and making a formation for anti-submarine defense. A Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter was used to search for the notional enemy’s submarine," the press service said, TASS reported.

The Russian task force comprises the Admiral Panteleyev and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ships. The Chinese Navy is represented by the Xining and Wuxi destroyers, the Linyi frigate and the Taihu integrated supply ship.

The Russian and Chinese warships began joint patrols after practicing air and anti-submarine defense at a joint exercise, headlined Interaction 2024. Among other things, the exercise included a number of practical drills in anti-submarine warfare and maritime rescue.

SD/