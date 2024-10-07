  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2024, 3:17 PM

FSB says:

Russia has opened criminal cases against 14 foreign reporters

Russia has opened criminal cases against 14 foreign reporters

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it has opened criminal cases against 14 foreign journalists since Aug 17 for illegally crossing the border between Ukraine and Russia's Kursk region.

The FSB said in a statement that the latest journalists to be investigated were from France 24 and Switzerland's CH Media.

Ukraine in August mounted a surprise attack against the Kursk region, taking territory around the frontier town of Sudzha in the first sustained seizure of Russian territory by Ukraine since the outbreak of war, Reuters reported.

Some foreign journalists have visited the Ukrainian-held area since a team from Italy's state broadcaster RAI made the first such trip in mid August.

Illegal border crossing is punishable by up to five years in prison, under Russian law, the report added.

MA/PR

News ID 222560
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News