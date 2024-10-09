Russia strikes two terrorists bases in Syria

Russia’s aircraft delivered strikes on two bases of terrorists in Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Oleg Igansyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said, TASS reported.

"The command of the Syrian armed forces, backed by the Russian taskforce, continues reconnaissance and rescue operations in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates," he said.

"During the past day, Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area (which is controlled by the United States)," he said.

MP/