Oct 6, 2024, 5:50 PM

Iranians win World Taekwondo Junior Championships accolades

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Iranian girl and boy taekwondo athletes stole the show in the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships.

The Iranian athletes claimed seven gold and two bronzes in the prestigious competition held in Chuncheon, South Korea from Oct. 1 to 6, Tehran Times reported.

It has been an outstanding six days in Chuncheon, where Taekwondo’s young stars from around the world have delivered a magnificent competition and demonstrated there is a bright future for the sport.

After the conclusion of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships, the following awards were presented:

Most Valuable Player Men: Amirmohammad Ashrafi (Iran) M+78kg
Most Valuable Player Women: Yumin Lee (Korea) W-46kg
Men Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Greece
Women Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Croatia, Chinese Taipei, China
Best Men Team Coach: Feizoallah Nafjam (Iran)
Best Women Team Coach: Fatemeh Safarpour (Iran)
 Best Male Referee: Mickael Cruz (Puerto Rico)
Best Female Referee: Mijung Lee (Korea)
Good Fighting Spirit: Saudi Arabia
Active Participation Award: Mongolia

