Iranians win World Taekwondo Junior Championships accolades

The Iranian athletes claimed seven gold and two bronzes in the prestigious competition held in Chuncheon, South Korea from Oct. 1 to 6, Tehran Times reported.

It has been an outstanding six days in Chuncheon, where Taekwondo’s young stars from around the world have delivered a magnificent competition and demonstrated there is a bright future for the sport.

After the conclusion of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships, the following awards were presented:

Most Valuable Player Men: Amirmohammad Ashrafi (Iran) M+78kg

Most Valuable Player Women: Yumin Lee (Korea) W-46kg

Men Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Greece

Women Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Croatia, Chinese Taipei, China

Best Men Team Coach: Feizoallah Nafjam (Iran)

Best Women Team Coach: Fatemeh Safarpour (Iran)

Best Male Referee: Mickael Cruz (Puerto Rico)

Best Female Referee: Mijung Lee (Korea)

Good Fighting Spirit: Saudi Arabia

Active Participation Award: Mongolia

