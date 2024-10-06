Iranians win World Taekwondo Junior Championships accolades

The Iranian athletes claimed seven gold and two bronzes in the prestigious competition held in Chuncheon, South Korea from Oct. 1 to 6, Tehran Times reported.
It has been an outstanding six days in Chuncheon, where Taekwondo’s young stars from around the world have delivered a magnificent competition and demonstrated there is a bright future for the sport.
After the conclusion of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships, the following awards were presented:
Most Valuable Player Men: Amirmohammad Ashrafi (Iran) M+78kg
Most Valuable Player Women: Yumin Lee (Korea) W-46kg
Men Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Greece
Women Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Croatia, Chinese Taipei, China
Best Men Team Coach: Feizoallah Nafjam (Iran)
Best Women Team Coach: Fatemeh Safarpour (Iran)
Best Male Referee: Mickael Cruz (Puerto Rico)
Best Female Referee: Mijung Lee (Korea)
Good Fighting Spirit: Saudi Arabia
Active Participation Award: Mongolia
MNA
