Ashrafi wins Iran’s 3rd gold in World Taekwondo Junior C'ship

He earned Iran’s third gold medal of the Championships in the first final of the day in the men’s +78kg weight division, worldtaekwondo.org reported, Tehran Times reported.

Ashrafi delivered an accomplished display against Australia’s Aiden Stilley to take the first gold of the evening. He used his height and leg length to maximum effect in both rounds, winning the first 11-2 and the second by technical superiority as his 15-point lead gave him for a richly deserved triumph.

That completed a day in which Ashrafi won all of his matches without dropping a round, including his semi-final against Italy’s Matteo De Angelis courtesy of a powerful spinning head kick just over 30 seconds into the contest.

De Angelis earned a bronze medal along with Spain’s Iván Lysenko Serrano, who was beaten by Stilley in the semi-finals.

On first day of the championships, Parnian Noori and Aynaz Nasiri had won two gold medal in the women’s -52kg women’s -59kg, respectively.

MNA