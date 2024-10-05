Razmian wins Iran’s 5th gold in World Taekwondo Junior C'ship

In the men’s -48kg, Razmian delivered a dominant display against Spain’s Jairo Agenjo Trigos for Iran’s fifth gold of the Championships.

Razmian had required three rounds in three of his matches earlier in the day -against Thailand’s Sorachat Sawasri in the round of 64, Abdullah Essa A Almushraf of Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals and Kazakhstan’s Temirzhan Taskyn in the semi-finals.

However, there were no signs of tiredness with his display in the final. He controlled the first round well and won it 6-1 to take the lead in the match. The Iranian athlete was 15cm taller than Agenjo Trigos, and in the second round he made full advantage of that, triumphing 12-2.

The 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships are being held in South Korea’s Chuncheon.

