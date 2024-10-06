Two more golds for Iran in World Taekwondo Junior C'ships

Zarrinkamar Roudbari and Houshmand both won the second rounds of their respective finals by technical superiority to seal their victories – the former overcame Korea’s Lim Yerim in the women’s -68kg category and the latter defeated China’s Xiruo Yang in the women’s -42kg.

Zarrinkamar Roudbari started the final against Lim in fine fashion, scoring six points from two head kicks awarded on video review.

She played out an 11-6 win to take the first round, and finished the final with a flourish in the second round as her power and force proved too much for Lim, resulting in a victory by technical superiority for the Iranian athlete.

Julia Nowak from Poland and Chinese Taipei’s Wei‐chia Wang won two bronze medals.

Iran’s second gold medal of the day came courtesy of Houshmand. A high-scoring first round went 17-9 in her favor, and she dominated Yang in the second round to force her way into a 15-3 lead which gave her victory by technical superiority and crowned her junior world champion.

Bronze medals in the division went to Tkhamokova and Yadav.

The World Taekwondo Junior Championships concludes tomorrow with competition in the men’s -59kg and -68kg, and the women’s-55kg.

Iranian taekwondo athletes have won seven gold medals so far.

