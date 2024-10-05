Iran FM Araghchi warns Israeli regime not to test Iran

"Our response to any Israeli aggression will be stronger and more severe. They can test our will," Araghchi said in a news conference on Saturday in Damascus.

"We held constructive talks with President Assad in Damascus and reached very good agreements and coordination to continue confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"The message of my trip to Damascus and Beirut is that Iran will stay with the Resistance under any circumstances," he continued.

This item is being updated...