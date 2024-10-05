FM Araghchi meets with Syrian president Assad in Damascus

Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Syria from Lebanon, held a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus in Damascus on Saturday.

Syrian media reported that Assad talked with Araghchi about ways to stop Israel's aggression against Lebanon and help the Lebanese brothers at different people and official levels.

Iran's Foreign Minister had previously met with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam Sabbagh.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi also said today upon his arrival while talking to reporters that, "My goal in the trip to Damascus is to continue consultations about the developments in the region."

