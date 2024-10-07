Iran’s foreign trade exceeds $58bn in 6 months: IRICA

Iran’s foreign trade value with crude oil, kerosene and fuel oil excluded hit $58.3 billion between March 21 and September 21, 2024, the IRICA added.

According to the report, more than 70,342 tons of non-oil products (with the crude oil, kerosene and fuel oil excluded), valued at $25.758 million, were exported from the country in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), showing a 3.45 and 6.48 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

In this period, 18,269 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $32.5 billion, were imported into the country between March 21 and September 21, 2024, registering a 2.8 and 6.5 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

According to IRICA, the country’s foreign trade (both imports and exports) exceeded 88,611 tons, valued at $58.331 billion, in the first si months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Iranian products were mainly reported to China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Afghanistan in this period, the report added.

MA/6249532