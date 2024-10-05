Iran’s annual export of polymer products exceeds $4.5b

Saeed Torkaman said that the polymer industry was the second biggest source of export revenue in the country during the previous year.

According to the official, the polymer industry has created jobs for over one million people across the country and prevented the sales of raw materials to a great extent.

The value of Iran’s export of petrochemical products increased by 12.8 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to August 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that the country exported 24.5 million tons of petrochemicals worth $9.8 billion in the five-month period, indicating also 12.5 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.

The former head of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has said the country’s petrochemical output is estimated to reach 80 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends in late March 2025).

Noting that one of the main objectives of the Oil Ministry in the current year has been the sustained supply of feed to petrochemical complexes, Morteza Shahmirzaei put the country’s petrochemical exports in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) at 30 million tons.

