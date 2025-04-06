  1. World
In Washington;

Dozens of thousands protest against Trump’s policies

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Dozens of thousands of people protested in Washington against the US President Donald Trump's administration policies.

Dozens of thousands of people went to a protest action in Washington against the policy pursued by the administration of US President Donald Trump, TASS reported.

The bulk of protesters gathered near the Washington Monument but the demonstration stretched all over the central boulevard in the US capital from the Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial.

About 1,400 protest actions were staged on Saturday against the policy of the current administration in all the fifty states and the District of Columbia, CNN televisions said earlier.

