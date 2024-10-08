Iran's non-oil exports to Turkey hits $2.4bn in 6 months

As reported, Turkey was the fourth export destination of Iran among its other neighbors during the six-month period.

Iran also imported commodities worth $5.1 billion from Turkey, which made the country the third origin of import for Iran in the first half of the year.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export to its 15 neighboring countries increased by 12 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, compared to the same period in the past year.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said the country exported 39 million tons of non-oil products valued at $15.6 billion during the first six months of this year, registering four percent growth in weight year on year.

Iran's total non-oil trade with neighboring countries was 50 million tons worth $32.6 billion in the mentioned six months.

According to Rezvanifar, the Islamic Republic’s non-oil trade with neighboring countries increased by five percent in terms of weight and 15 percent in terms of value in H1 compared to the same period last year.

The country’s imports from its neighbors in the said six months also showed an eight percent increase in weight and 18 percent in value compared to the first half of the previous year.

