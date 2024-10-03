Iran to give ‘more crushing’ response to Israel: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian, who is on a two-day visit to Qatar, made the statement in a Wednesday meeting with a high-ranking delegation from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. The meeting came a day after the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory operation against Israel, dubbed Operation True Promise II, Press TV reported.

He criticized Western countries for making empty promises, saying they invited Iran to exercise self-restraint and refrain from giving a response to Israel’s July assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas political bureau, in Tehran in exchange for the establishment of ceasefire in Gaza and an end to genocide against its people.

Therefore, "the continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes made the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to give a decisive response,” he added.

The Iranian president condemned the atrocities perpetrated by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon, and lashed out at the United States and Western countries for pursuing hypocritical approaches, saying they back Israel while claiming to advocate democracy and human rights.

These countries are constantly talking about human rights and human dignity, but they have proven that they are completely alien to these concepts as they are supporting the criminal Israeli regime, he said.

“People's lives, especially those of women and children, are of no value to them, and all their claims are lies,” Pezeshkian added.

Furthermore, the Iranian president reiterated the need to foster coherence among Muslim nations, emphasizing that the lack of such unity has emboldened the Israeli regime to commit more crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon.

He noted that the ongoing developments in the region are the outcome of lack of unity among Muslim states, saying, “If Muslims had been united, the Zionist regime would not have dared commit such crimes.”

On Tuesday, Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence as well as spying bases in a retaliatory attack, which set off sirens all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Flares and missiles were seen in the Tel Aviv sky and explosions could be heard in the occupied al-Quds, while “direct hits” were reported in Negev, Sharon, and other locations.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Haniyeh, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, the Deputy Commander for Operations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

