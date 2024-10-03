Martyrs are immortal, give life, show the way

The Leader of Islamic Revolution made the remarks in arecent meeting with families of martyrs of Mazandaran Province.

The Leader called the martyrs an inexhaustible and usable treasure for all eras

"Aid kept the memory of the martyrs alive because the martyrs are alive and their memory is also moving and life-giving," Ayatollah Khamenei further said.

"Martyrs are not specific to one era," he further said, calling for keeping keep the memory of the martyrs alive. "You have to keep it fresh and fresh."

"As long as it is alive, it oozes, the living being is such; It moves, it works, it oozes and keeps and kept Islam, kept Shi'ite, kept the Wilayat of Amir al-Mu'minin," the leader continued.

