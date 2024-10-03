  1. Politics
Pres. Pezeshkian:

Iran supports Resistance groups for liberation of Palestine

Iran supports Resistance groups for liberation of Palestine

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Emphasizing that the Zionist regime will be punished soon, the Iranian president added Thursday that "we support the Islamic resistance groups for the liberation of Palestine and we consider this a duty."

President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks while delivering a speech at the 19th edition of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha on Thursday.

This item is being updated...

