Germany summons Iran's ambassador

"We summoned the Iranian ambassador," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told reporters, adding that the ambassador himself was not in Berlin and that the charge d'affaires had attended instead, Barron's reported.

Iran hit occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

MNA/