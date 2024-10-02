  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2024, 7:56 PM

Iran, Qatar ink 6 joint cooperation documents

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iranian and Qatari high-ranking officials signed joint memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various economic, trade, cultural, training and sports sectors on Wednesday.

The documents were signed during President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation's visit to Doha on Wednesday.

Cooperating in the development project of Dayyer Port, boosting healthcare and welfare cooperation between the two countries, promoting trade and economic activities, enhancing cultural activities by the end of 2026 and also implementing sports activities by 2026 have been cited as the most important cooperation documents inked between the two countries by the Iranian and Qatari ministers of energy, foreign affairs and sports and youth affairs.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Qatar at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation on Wednesday to participate in Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

