Israeli army admits Iran's missiles hit its airfields

The Israeli army admitted that its air force bases were hit and damaged in last night’s Iranian missile attack on occupied territories.

The impacts damaged office buildings and other maintenance areas in the bases that do not impact the Israeli Air Force’s functioning, according to the Israeli military's claim.

Iran said on Wednesday its retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime, dubbed Operation True Promise II, was more than 90% successful.

The Israeli regime has banned local media from reporting the Iranian missile attack.

MNA