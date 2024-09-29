Crimes committed by Zionist regime not to go unanswered

Speaking in a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian pointed to the Zionist regime's aggression on Yemen and other countries in the region and stressed the need to stop the regime.

"Such a crime (assassinating Hassan Nasrallah) once again proved that this criminal regime does not abide by any international standards and frameworks. The claims made by the heads of the United States and European countries, who promised a ceasefire in exchange for Iran's non-response to the assassination of Martyr [Ismail] Haniyeh, were all lies. Giving such criminals a chance will only embolden them to commit more crimes."

The president reiterated Iran's call on Islamic countries to not remain indifferent towards Israeli crimes, adding that "The Lebanese combatants and Mujahideen should not be abandoned alone in this battle."

He warned that the aggressive regime would take turns to attack the countries of the Axis of Resistance and murder innocent more women and children.

He also said that the killing of the leaders of emancipatory movements like that of Hezbollah has proven that it will not get anywhere as their vacant positions will be filled soon by their comrades.

Pezeshkian further stressed the need to respond to the Zionist regime's crimes.

The President further emphasized the full readiness of the Iranian health ministry and all the aid and medical agencies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help and provide assistance to the Lebanese injured in the recent airstrikes by the Zionist regime.

