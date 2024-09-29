Martyr Nasrallah memory, history of Resistance

The full text of President Bashar Assad of Syria is as follows:

“To the family of the martyr Hassan Nasrallah

My message is not to offer you condolences for the martyrdom of the resistance leader. Over the past decades, you have demonstrated steadfastness, strength, determination and cohesion that have made you stronger and more resilient to every calamity, no matter how great. You are from the school of struggle that will only know insistence and steadfastness on the path of truth, no matter how expensive and costly it is. Noble, intelligent blood is only shed for the sake of truth and its causes.

The resistance does not weaken with the martyrdom of its leader, but rather remains firmly rooted in the hearts and minds. Because great leaders build in their lives the doctrine of struggle, its approach and its path, and they depart leaving behind them an intellectual system and a practical approach to resistance and honor. They build for the inevitable hour of destiny that does not come by chance, but rather contains a lesson and a result, as it transfers them from a temporary presence among us to permanent immortality in our conscience and minds as a role model in the struggle, generation after generation.

Resistance is an idea and a thought, and the martyr Nasrallah is its memory and history. He will never be a legend, but will remain an approach that produces a reality that imposes a reality whose heart is resistance, whose essence is pride, whose compass is dignity, whose title is liberation, and whose beacon throughout the generations is the martyr Hassan Nasrallah.

We are certain that the Lebanese national resistance will continue on the path of struggle and justice in the face of the occupation, and will remain the shoulder that supports the Palestinian people in their struggle for their just cause. Martyr Nasrallah will remain in the memory of the Syrians, out of loyalty to his standing at the head of the Lebanese national resistance alongside Syria in its war against the tools of Zionism, despite the burdens of the confrontation he was carrying. At the heart of this loyalty, the name of the martyr Hassan Nasrallah will remain immortal.

