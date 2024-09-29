Blood of Nasrallah promises victory of truth over falsehood

Araghchi made the comment in a post he shared on his X account in Arabic language on Sunday, a day after Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement confirmed the martyrdom of its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister, in his post, hailed Nasrallah for being the commander of the first Arab force to defeat the Zionist regime and retake occupied Lebanese territory from “the Zionist enemy”.

Araghchi also praised the assassinated Hezbollah leader for the great victory he brought during the 2006 July war with Israel, saying that he now has the honor of being martyred in the path to liberate Al-Quds.

The blood of Nasrallah will certainly be the sign of the victory of truth over falsehood, the top Iranian diplomat added.

MNA/IRN