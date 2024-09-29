Israeli regime main cause of regional instability

The president made the remarks in an interview with CNN recently while he was in New York to attend the 79th UN General Assembly session. The Iranian president was in the US from September 22-26.

He said that Israel is the main cause of regional instability as he responded to a question that whether Iran would make resistance groups, such as the Ansarullah that rules Yemen, stop confronting Israel.

“The instability which is created in the region is because of the Zionist regime. Nothing will happen if the Zionist regime does not kill any person and assassinate anyone”, the president said, adding that if the US stops supporting Israel and the regime halts forcing people out of their land and homes, none of the resistance groups such as Ansarullah, Hamas or Hezbollah will intervene.

Pezeshkian made similar comments in an interview with Al Jazeera English as well, while he was on his trip to New York.

He criticized European countries and the US for remaining silence on the Israeli genocide in Gaza despite their claims of defending human rights.

The Iranian president stated that Islamic countries should get united to bring an end to the Israeli atrocities and forge peace in the region.

On Iran’s response to Israel’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic will decide the timing of its response but will not announce it or the type of the response.

He also said that the Israeli regime seeks to expand conflict in the region. Therefore, he added, Iran should be careful not to fall into the trap of the regime, and as a result the Islamic Republic will make effort to take action at certain time and place so that the regime does not achieve its goal.

The Iranian president further said in his interview that his country will respect any decision Palestinians will take for their future and for resolving the conflict with Israel.

He also said that Iran is ready for talks with the West to resolve issues regarding its nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions.

MNA/IRN