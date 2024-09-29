Iran to stand by Hezbollah until Palestine liberation

General Gha'ani offered condolences on the martyrdom of the former Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement during a visit to Hezbollah office in Tehran on Sunday.

In remarks during the visit, the IRGC Quds Force commander hailed the leadership of Hassan Nasrallah over Hezbollah which lasted more that the past three decades, saying that Nasrallah enhanced Hezbollah position to its apex.

He noted that Nasrallah at the helm of Hezbollah made great achievement in fighting ISIL terrorism and the battle against the Zionist enemy in 2006.

Gen. Gha'ani also declared that Iran will stand by Hezbollah in the continuation of Nasrallah's path and school until the conquest of Palestine and the liberation of Holy Quds.

MNA