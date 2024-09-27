Lebanese FM calls for urgent intl help amid Israeli attacks

“Lebanon is currently enduring a crisis which is threatening its very existence,” Abdallah Bou Habib told the UN General Assembly.

The crisis “will transform into a black hole that will engulf regional (and) international peace and security” if the world continues to remain “immobile,” he said, Arab News reported.

Bou Habib welcomed the joint declaration by the US and France on Wednesday for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and demanded that all possible measures be adopted for it to be implemented.

He said what Lebanon is experiencing is “a consequence of the absence of a lasting (and) sustainable solution,” and “not the cause of an absence of a sustainable solution. The cause is the occupation.”

Despite the UN’s inability to protect Lebanon from Israeli aggression, Bou Habib said his country remains committed to the organization’s role as a “frontline of defense.”

