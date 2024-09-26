Israel claims it has martyred Hezbollah drone chief in Beirut

Srur, also known as Abu Saleh, was supposedly located in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, which Israel has bombed repeatedly since Monday. He was reportedly in charge of Hezbollah’s drone, cruise missile and air defense branch, RT reported.

The Israeli forces said in a statement that Saleh was killed in the strike. A Lebanese security source allegedly close to Hezbollah told AFP that Abu Saleh’s fate was “still unclear,” however.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has confirmed that two people were martyred on Thursday afternoon’s bombing, but has not released their identities.

According to the report, Abu Saleh headed Hezbollah’s drone manufacturing operations in Lebanon. He had previously been the group’s attache in Yemen, where he worked with the Yemeni drone and missile forces, the Israeli military claimed.

Israel has martyred at least three senior Hezbollah commanders since last Friday, including Ibrahim Aqil, Ahmed Wahbi, and Ibrahim Qubaisi.

MA/PR