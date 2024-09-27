Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli position

In separate statements, the groups said Friday it targeted Ilaniya moshav in the Lower Galilee region, and Kiryat Ata city in the Haifa district with volleys of Fadi-1 rockets.

Fadi-1 is a 220mm caliber rocket launched from a multiple rocket launcher (MLR). It is said to have a maximum range of 80 kilometers (49 miles), PressTV reported.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news channel reported that salvos of medium-range rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the occupied Palestinian territories.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said “a barrage of 10 rockets was fired from Lebanon at Haifa, setting off sirens in the northern coastal city and suburbs.”

Hebrew-language media outlets said “repeated sirens sounded in the North, particularly in Haifa, Acre, Tiberias, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley.”

They said loud explosions were heard in Haifa due to the landing of three rockets fired from Lebanon, which resulted in injuries among settlers.

The Israeli military also confirmed that drones and rockets crossed into occupied territories from Lebanon.

The drones infiltrated the coastal area of Rosh HaNikra, the military said, adding one man suffered wounds from shrapnel.

Israeli strikes have killed 92 people in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said late Thursday.

The ministry said in a series of statements that Israeli raids killed 40 people in towns and villages in the south, 48 in two eastern regions and four in the east of central Mount Lebanon Governorate. Overall it said 153 people were injured.

Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

SD/