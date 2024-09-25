Occupied Safed burning in fire after Hezbollah hit the city

Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah hit Safed in northern occupied Palestine on Wednesday.

Following the Hezbollah missile attack, fire engulfed different regions of the Israeli-occupied city.

About 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon at Safed,Sputnik reported.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah in a statement said that its forces have attacked a Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

The Resistance group said that it used a Ghader-1 ballistic missile against the Mossad base.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/