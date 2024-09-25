Lebanon's Nabatieh Hospital damaged in Israeli airstrike

Zionist fighters targeted the suburbs of Nabatieh Hospital in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Lebanese sources reported damage to this hospital.

The Zionist military has targeted the Nabatieh region in southern Lebanon with its airstrikes.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of two people and injuring of 27 people in the attacks of the Zionist regime on the town of Tebnine in southern Lebanon.

Three people were also martyred in the attack on Bint Jbeil.

The air attack of the Zionist regime on the Jounieh area also resulted in four martyrs and seven were injured.

SD/6236248