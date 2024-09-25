  1. Politics
Sep 25, 2024, 1:00 PM

FM spox.:

Iran supports collective cooperation in PG region

Iran supports collective cooperation in PG region

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has said that Iran strongly supports enhancing collective dialogues and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region.

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Kan'ani stated that meeting with the senior officials of the Persian Gulf countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) was on the agenda of the Iranian president and the foreign minister's trip to New York.

Some of these meetings have already taken place, and the others will be held according to the Iranian delegation’s plan, he added.

He emphasized that Iran welcomes and supports holding such a meeting to strengthen cooperation among Persian Gulf littoral states.

AMK/IRN85606916

News ID 221875

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News