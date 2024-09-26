Brutality of criminal Zionist regime to go down in history

Pointing to Al-Aqsa Stom Operation, General Bagheri stated that the vicious Zionist regime felt humiliation and defeat severely and could not confront the valiant Palestinian combatants in the battlefield.

Speaking among members of the Guardians’ Council, he commemorated the name and memory of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and said, “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite all threats and pressures waged against the country, managed to come out victorious and thwarted all conspiracies hatched against the country successfully.”

Referring to the cruel threats and sanctions waged by enemy against the country in the last four decades, he said, “We can solve the country's problems with the correct implementation of plans, programs and with the principled strategies accurately.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Bagheri termed the West Asia region as a very sensitive region in the world and added, “After World War II, the West Asian region has become the most important region in the world, and many thinkers believe that sovereignty over this region is sovereignty over the world, and the strongest country in the world is the country that has the highest power in this region.”

After elapse of 45 years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran could revive the cause of Palestine and form the Axis of Resistance despite sanctions and threats, he emphasized.

Al-Aqsa Storm Operation led to the defeat of the Zionist regime with the surprise attack of the Palestinians who were under complete siege, he said, adding that wicked Zionist regime felt greatly humiliated and failed and could not confront the Palestinian combatants, so it resorted to crimes against defenseless people, children and women, and this brutality will remain in all-time history.

MA/6237223