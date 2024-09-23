Al-Aqsa storm operation changed strategic equations in region

Al-Aqsa Storm operation returned the Palestinian issue as an important and priority issue in the regional and international scene, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said in an interview with Tasnim News Agency.

Today, no one considers the Palestinian issue as a finished and forgotten issue in the framework of compromise plans or normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, Kan'ani said.

Indeed, after the Al-Aqsa storm operation, the strategic equations in the region changed in favor of the Palestinian nation and the Resistance groups, Kan'ani noted.

Basically, supporting Palestine has been one of the recognized and declared principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution until now, he also said.

"We have repeatedly stated that we support the process of diplomatic efforts to stop the war against the people of Gaza, but we do not make decisions for the Palestinian nation," he stressed.

This war imposed on the Palestinian nation is a cruel and aggressive, Kan'ani said, calling for ending war machine of the Zionist regime as soon as possible.

