Resistance, national authority only way to protect country

In his message on X, Nasser Kan'ani said that Sacred Defense Week is a reminder of 8 years of defense against an aggressor regime supported by the same governments that are now supporting the criminal and terrorist regime of Israel against the defenseless Palestinian nation.

The friendship and brotherhood between the two great, civilized, and neighboring countries and nations of Iran and Iraq have become an excellent model of neighborly relations and can be a basis for strengthening cooperation between the countries of the region to turn the region into a center of peace and tranquility and cooperation for progress and development.

The Sacred Defense Week, which starts today, marks eight years of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

This week is annually celebrated nationwide to mark martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi-imposed war on the Islamic Republic in 1980-88.

SD/IRN85602831