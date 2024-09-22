Israel regime to suffer same fate as criminal Saddam

The Resistance in the region has gone through many storms over the past long years, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X account on Sunday, saying that stability and increasing strength of the Resistance movements have always surprised the enemies.

Despite the martyrdom of these great men, the Zionist regime, the United States, and their supporters will never achieve their evil goals, Kan'ani said.

Referring to the arrival of Sacred Defence Week , Kan'ani said, "Today, Sacred Defence is taking place on a new scale and geography at the regional level against the criminal regime of Israel."

Of course, the fate of these criminals will be nothing but the fate of the criminal Saddam, he added.

On September 22, 1980, the Ba'athist regime of Saddam Hussein, fully supported by the West, invaded Iran. The war imposed by the Iraqi dictator Saddam's Baathist regime against Iran began 19 months after the Islamic Revolution's victory.

The attack was not unexpected because the arrogant powers of the world were extremely angry with the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

MNA/