"We offer our condolences to the government and people of Iran, as well as the families of those who died in the coal mine explosion in Khorasan province," said the statement released by Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At least 51 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MNA/