Japanese ambassador condoles tragic mine explosion in Tabas

“I am profoundly saddened by the news of the tragic loss of individual lives and the injuries in the recent accident in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

“I would like to express my utmost respect for all those engaged in the ongoing search and rescue operations and sincerely pray for their success. I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and nation as well as the families of the victims and earnestly wish for the swift recovery of the injured,” he said.

At least 51 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MNA