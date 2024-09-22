Leader condoles tragic mine explosion in Tabas

Following the sad incident of the mine explosion in Tabas and the death of a number of miners, Ayatollah Khamenei in a message expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of miners and emphasized the need for making maximum efforts to provide relief and rescue services to the victims of the incident.

“I offer my condolences to the families of these dear ones and the people of that area for the bitter and sad incident that occurred in a coal mine in Tabas, South Khorasan province, in which, a number of workers were killed or injured,” the Leader said.

I instruct the relief and rescue team and also the government authorities to do their best and take all necessary measures to reduce the scale of this calamity, he added.

At least 51 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MNA