At least 35 people were killed in the incident, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Monday morning as the rescue operations are still underway.

17 other miners were injured in the incident, 10 of whom are still in medical centers for receiving treatment.

Dozens of miners were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MP/MNA channel