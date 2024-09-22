Pakistan PM condoles Iran over mine explosion in Tabas

"My heartfelt condolences to Iranian President Pezeshkian and the Iranian people on the loss of precious lives & injuries in the mine explosion in Tabas," he noted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Pakistan stands with its Iranian brethren during this time."

Conveying his sympathy with President Pezeshkian, Sharif stated, “We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured. This painful incident deeply saddens us, and we extend our thoughts to the people and government of Iran during this difficult time.”

At least 52 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MNA