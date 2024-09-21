Over 137,000 Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli attacks

At least 119 people have been killed and 209 wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the last 72 hours, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

This brings the total toll to 41,391. At least 95,760 have also been wounded since October last year, the ministry said.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

